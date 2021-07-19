Health minister boasts 95% of COVID-19 cases after vaccination require no hospitalization

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Ninety-five percent of people who contract COVID-19 do not require hospitalization, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko says.

"Infections do happen [both after first and second doses of the vaccine], in up to approximately 2.5% [of all cases]. According to the statistics, even those 2.5% of people who do get infected, the disease is mild. In 95% of such cases, even no hospitalization is needed," he said in a televised interview.

Murashko underscored that vaccination in closed communities prevents serious complications, especially for risk groups.

The top official also emphasized that, in the event of infection, it is crucial to begin treatment on time.

"If previously we said that people aged over 60 required special attention, now we say that people aged above 50 require immediate treatment," Murashko stated. "The younger generation contracts the disease more actively now, too. Therefore, delayed therapy, especially for people with diabetes or aged above 70 or 80, will result in hospitalization and 24/7 medical supervision," he concluded.