Number of COVID-19 patients on lung ventilators in Moscow decreases by 21.5% in two weeks

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients on artificial lung ventilators in capital hospitals has decreased by more than 20% in almost two weeks. Currently, 577 patients are on lung ventilators, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

"In Moscow, 4,357 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected. Over 24 hours, 1,293 people were hospitalized. Some 577 individuals are on artificial lung ventilators," the crisis center said.

On July 5, the crisis center reported that 735 coronavirus patients were hooked up to artificial lung ventilators. According to an infographic on the center’s Telegram channel, this is the highest number since June 14.

"Another 7,283 patients have recovered in the city after being treated for the coronavirus infection. In all, the number of people recovered from the infection has increased to 1,281,319. In the capital, 106 patients died, for all the diagnosis of pneumonia was confirmed and a positive result of tests for the presence of COVID-19 was obtained," the crisis center added.