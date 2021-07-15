Unemployment rate in China reaches 5% in June — statistics

BEIJING, July 15. /TASS/. The share of unemployed among the urban population of China in June this year was 5%, which is in line with the data in May and 0.7 percentage points less than in June last year, according to the report of the National Bureau of Statistics of China released on Thursday.

The report specified that the unemployment rate among people aged 25 to 59 years was 4.2%, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than in May. The share of unemployed among the population aged 16 to 24 was 15.4%.

In the first half of the year, Chinese authorities created 6.98 mln new jobs in cities, which is 63.5% of the target for the current year.

In 2020, the Chinese authorities created more than 11.86 mln new jobs, fulfilling the plan by 131.8%. The unemployment rate last year was 5.2%.