All three Russian COVID vaccines efficient, safe, says chief Health Ministry therapist

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. All three Russian coronavirus vaccines are efficient, safe and well tolerated, says National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Prevention Director, chief Health Ministry non-resident therapist Oksana Drapkina.

"All three vaccines are safe, they are well tolerated, and they ensure immunity," she said at a press conference Tuesday.

The mass vaccination in Russia began on January 18. Russian citizens can take one of three vaccines - the Sputnik V, the EpiVacCorona or the Covivac - free of charge. The Sputnik Light vaccine is not in public circulation yet.