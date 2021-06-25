Tourism agency to inform tourists about restrictions in regions on Russia.Travel portal

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Federal Tourism Agency has collected data on the restrictions in force in the regions on the Russia.Travel portal and will update them in real time, the press service of the agency told reporters.

"In connection with the introduction of restrictions by a number of regions due to the epidemiological situation, the Federal Tourism Agency informs tourists that they can find up-to-date information about the current restrictions in the regions, including the Krasnodar region, on the Russia.Travel portal. The information is constantly updated in real time," the press service said.

The federal agency also reminded tour operators and travel agents that they should inform tourists about the current epidemiological situation and existing restrictions in the regions of Russia, when they sell their services to them. Tourists are advised to take into account the situation in the regions when planning trips around the country.