Another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Mexico — media

MEXICO CITY, June 7. /TASS/. A new batch of 1 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V jab has been delivered to Mexico, the Telesur TV Channel reported on Monday, citing the Latin American republic’s Health Ministry.

This new batch is the seventh one since the start of the Russian vaccine’s deliveries to Mexico. Overall, 3.4 million Sputnik V doses have been supplied to the Latin American country.

Mexico, which has a population of about 127.5 million people, has received 43 million doses of these Covid-19 jabs for its vaccination campaign. Apart from Sputnik V, batches of Sinovac Biotech, Pfizer — BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and CanSino have been delivered to Mexico.

By now, over 34 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been used in Mexico for mass inoculation campaigns. The authorities are planning to vaccinate all citizens above 18 with at least one dose by late October.