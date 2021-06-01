Goals of decreasing infant mortality reached, among the lowest worldwide — Health Minister

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. All major organizational tasks that the Russian healthcare system has faced in decreasing infant mortality have been implemented, and infant mortality rates in Russia are among the lowest in the world, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a meeting on enhancing medical aid to children chaired by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday.

"Nowadays, the main tasks that the healthcare system faces in decreasing infant mortality, the major organizational ones, have all been implemented. Today, <...> we are working with the indicators that are already among the lowest worldwide, <...> that’s 4.5 per thousand. In order for us to continue changing the situation for the better, including working on decreasing the incidence of disease and disability in children, we certainly need to implement technologies, including neonatal screening," he said.

The health minister added that the Kulakov National Medical Research Center for Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatology this year will implement a pilot project on full genome sequencing. "Nowadays, the services are getting more personalized, starting this year, each pregnant woman is provided with more information to support them, including, among others, the forecasting system of development of various diseases. <...> If we support this direction, starting next year, we will be able to implement, among others, the modern methods of mass spectrometry," he concluded.

The Kulakov National Medical Research Center for Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatology is the leading Russian scientific, medical and educational institution that serves as a base for the implementation of national programs, including on protecting reproductive health. The Center accumulates the research achievements of domestic and foreign specialists in the sphere and coordinates the operations of regional organizations.

The development of a system of provision of primary medical and sanitary care is one of the key directions of the national Healthcare project initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The national project involves reducing population mortality, eliminating staff shortages at medical institutions, ensuring that all citizens have access to a health screening at least once a year, as well as optimizing the operations of medical organizations.