Vaccination with Sputnik V may begin in India in 10 days

HYDERABAD /India/, May 2. /TASS/. Inoculation with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection may begin in India in 10 days, a highly ranked official of India’s Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in Hyderabad that earlier received the first batch of the Russian jab told a TASS correspondent on the condition of anonymity.

"Vaccination may begin in ten days. We are expecting a second batch from Russia," the source said. "Quality control necessary in such cases should also be performed," he added.

Earlier, it was expected that inoculation may begin on the day of delivery. However, the agency’s interlocutor noted that "it is impossible to begin vaccination right away.".