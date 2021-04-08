New coronavirus strains most often get into Russia from Turkey

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Mutated coronavirus strains most often get into Russia from Turkey, the head of the consumer rights watchdog, Anna Popova, said on Thursday.

"The most significant number of imported strains is from Turkey. These are mutated strains. This is a great risk today. It is obvious and has been recognized by all," Popova told the radio station Komsomolskaya Pravda in an interview.

Popova said Turkey was the sole country from where both coronavirus strains - British and South African - were brought into Russia.

"By now more than 100 variants of the British strain and ten variants of the South African strain have been brought into Russia," she added.

According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus variety VOC-202012/01 was identified in Britain in September last year. The strain 501Y.V2 has been circulating in South Africa since early August, and the strain P.1 in Brazil and Japan since December.