Russian virologists study new mutation in South African coronavirus strain

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Vektor State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is studying a new isolate of the Southern African strain of SARS-CoV-2, the federal agency said on its website on Wednesday.

"Specialists of Rospotrebnadzor’s Vektor center have obtained a new isolate of SARS-CoV-2, which is related to the Southern African variant, the B.1.351 genetic line," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Apart from mutations typical for the Southern African strain, the new isolate carries "two additional deletions in genes ORF1ab and S."

"A virology study of it is now under way," Rospotrebnadzor said. "Soon, a research will be carried out into whether this variant of the virus can be efficiently neutralized by serums obtained from COVID-19 convalescents and those who received Russian-made vaccines."