Russia reports 9,270 new COVID-19 cases in past day

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by 9,270 in the past day, reaching 4,360,823, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past day in the Tuva Republic (0.04%), the Sakhalin Region (0.05%), the Magadan Region, the Republic of Adygeya (0.06%).

Moscow confirmed 1,281 daily COVID-19 cases. Some 961 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 376 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 358 in the Moscow Region, 250 in the Samara Region and 249 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, 310,556 people are ill in Russia.