Hospital for patients recovered from severe forms of COVID-19 to be set up in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. A hospital for patients recovered from severe forms of the coronavirus will be set up in Moscow, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov told Channel One on Tuesday.

"The city’s Health Department plans to set up a facility for post-coronavirus patients… in order to have a special place to deal with consequences of the disease and provide treatment to such patients," he pointed out.

Coronavirus pandemic

According to the latest statistics, over 114.1 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.5 mln deaths have been reported.

According to Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 4,268,215 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 3,838,040 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 86,896 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.