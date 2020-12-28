Russia's coronavirus cases grow by 27,787 in 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 27,787 in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,078,035 people have been infected by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.
According to the crisis center, the growth rate has not exceeded 0.9% over the past four days.
The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Tuva region, the Nenets autonomous region (0.4%), the Khanty-Mansi autonomous region, the Altai region and the Jewish autonomous region (0.6%).
Another 3,748 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 1,606 in the Moscow Region, 502 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 404 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 396 in the Pskov Region.
At present, 551,461 people in Russia continue treatment.