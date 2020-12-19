Russia reports 28,209 new coronavirus cases over day

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 28,209 over past day. The total number of cases reached 2,819,429, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, the increase, according to the headquarters, reached 1%.

According to the headquarters, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 6,459 per day to 728,637.

A day earlier, 6,937 cases were detected in Moscow.

Recoveries

The number of discharged patients in Russia who were previously diagnosed with coronavirus increased by 26,109 over day. A total of 2,254,742 people have already recovered.

According to the headquarters, the share of those who have recovered is about 80% of the total number of cases.

Fatalities

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Russia increased by 585 per day to 50,374.

Meanwhile, 611 deaths were recorded the day before.