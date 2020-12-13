Russia’s COVID-19 ‘patient zero’ emerged in early March, chief sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus patient zero, who started spreading the disease in the country, was identified on March 1, chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said in an interview for Nailya Asker-zade film "Dangerous virus. The first year" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Yes, of course, we know [the patient zero], he emerged here literarily on March 1 and by March 17 we already had 100 cases. We are speaking now about who was spreading the infection," said Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.