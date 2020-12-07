Introduction of COVID-19 vaccines key objective of global healthcare, WHO envoy says

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The world is a step away from introducing COVID-19 vaccines, which are crucial today for ensuring quality healthcare, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Monday during the Russian Scientific and Practical Conference with international participation "Medicine and Quality 2020". The conference is held online.

"We are literally one step away from vaccines. Introducing vaccines is the crucial thing currently, because they ensure the quality of medical aid and the safety of patients and medical workers," she said.

According to the envoy, the balance of risks and new opportunities should be maintained as countries introduce vaccines. Vujnovic noted that the main objective of the WHO during the pandemic and at all times is that "every person, no matter where they get sick, gets access to quality healthcare."

Since the start of the pandemic, over 66.5 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and over 1.5 mln have died. Russia has documented 2,488,912 cases of infection; 1,956,588 patients have recovered and 43,597 have died.