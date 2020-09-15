Revaccination to boost immune defense against coronavirus by 6 times, says expert

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Revaccination against the coronavirus infection will boost immune defense against the virus more than six-fold, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"After revaccination the immune system channels all its energy, all its forces to boost production of antibodies and, what is most important, for produce memory cells," he said in an interview with the Dok-Tok program on TV Channel One. "It makes it possible to develop a very strong, long-lasting immunity to the specific protein of the coronavirus, i.e. the corona protein, and hence, boost immune response, immune defense of a person by four, five, six and more times."