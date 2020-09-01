Preservation of historic memory is task of national importance, Putin says

He emphasized that one shouldn’t always cling to the past yet based on this past, on this foundation it is necessary to create for oneself the premise for forward motion.

"Preservation of memory is a task of absolute national importance in order to go ahead with confidence, to the future, drawing upon this memory and our heroic history," Putin said during the All-Russian open lesson.

A student of School No. 18 of the city of Simferopol, Lilya Glushko, asked the Russian leader a question via a video call from the Artek summer camp. She said that she managed to find where her relatives killed in the Great Patriotic war were buried as well as burial sites of other fallen heroes.

"This is a wonderful example. An example of how young people today, people like you, resolve issues that are, without a doubt, of a national importance," the President said.

He thanked the girl for the job well done. "I would like to thank you for the work you are doing. For its results. You see, not only did you establish the burial sites of your loved ones, your relatives, but of other people as well. I am confident that this is also a good deed that will remain in the memory of generations, relatives of our heroes fallen during the war who, thanks to you, received information about their loved ones," Putin emphasized.