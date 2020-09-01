Technology growing increasingly fast in modern world, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 1. /TASS/. The pace of technological development is accelerating in today’s world, influencing a lot of various spheres, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at the all-Russian open lesson.

"You are growing and maturing, and it all happens in the rapidly changing word where technologies are developing at a rampant pace, influencing all spheres of life, and where new scientific achievements make is possible today to do what just yesterday seemed impossible. It is important that the pace of these changes are measured in leaps and bounds, and it will only increase," Putin told schoolchildren.

According to him, the world in not easy now and is becoming more and more complicated now. The leader added, "nobody can be 100% sure what subjects will be studied in high school by the current first graders and what skills and professions will be in demand in the 2030s."

"Just like the adults with you, you are going down the completely unexplored path. At the same time, this has always been like that, possibly, but the pace of the current changes is accelerating," Putin underlined. "But no matter how fast the pace of changes is, there are things that will always stay unshakeable and will be a firm moral ground and a reference point which will always help to find the right path in life.".