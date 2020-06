Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 120,000 in past day

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 7,790 new coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the total number to 561,091, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

Some 1,040 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day. The daily growth in the country did not exceed the minimum of 1.4% for the second day in a row and 0.5% in Moscow.