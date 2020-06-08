Russian PM Mishustin calls to stay ready for coronavirus emergencies

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Coronavirus-related risks remain in Russia, and it is necessary to be ready for any developments, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a meeting of the Coronavirus Prevention Coordination Council board meeting Monday.
"There are still risks for the people. We should maintain full readiness to be able to react to any emergency," the prime minister said.
According to the prime minister, the average daily case growth rate across Russia stays below 2% for six days in a row, although "the situation varies between regions — in some, the incidence increased slightly."
"Moscow, which faced this problem the first and where the most cases were registered, reports growth below the average — it is only 1% there," he added.
The prime minister noted a positive dynamics on a number of other indicators as well, including testing coverage. According to Mishustin, a total of 12.5 million tests have been performed already.
"Importantly, 40 different test systems have already been registered in Russia, and over half of them are domestically-produced," Mishustin said.
The premier also noted that the situation with hospitalization of COVID-19 patients has also stabilized. "We maintain the bed reserve, and we commence preparation for return to normal work mode of clinics," he said, adding that Russian authorities continue to monitor the situation in every named field separately.
Foreign trips
The Russian government has allowed Russians to leave the country for taking care of their ill relatives, for work, education and medical purposes, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.
"The government signed a decree that allows Russian citizens to leave the country in order to take care of their ill relatives, living in other states, and also for those traveling for work or education," Mishustin said, noting that exit would also be allowed for those Russians who seek medical assistance abroad.
Foreigners can also enter Russia for receiving medical assistance and for taking care of their relatives, he noted. "Foreign nationals, who are going to receive treatment in Russian medical organizations, as well as those who have close relatives, guardians or trustees who need care, will be able to enter Russia on a single occasion," the prime minister said.
In March 2020, in order to prevent the coronavirus spread Russia decided to temporarily limit entry to the country for foreign nationals as well as exit for most Russians. "However, we understand that situations in life are different. For many people it is vital to stay in our country now, including for example, to help their ill relatives. Others, on the contrary, need to exit due to serious reasons," Mishustin said. The Russian government had received many requests and it decided to ease restrictions for people facing this situation.