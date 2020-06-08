51 COVID-19 patients die in Moscow, death toll in the city hits 2,970

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Another 51 patients with COVID-19 died in Moscow in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

"In Moscow, 51 patients died in the past day, all of them had been diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the crisis center said.

A total of 2,970 people have died of the coronavirus in the Russian capital.

Moscow has the highest caseload in the country with 195,017 COVID-19 patients, 1,956 of whom were confirmed in the past day. A total of 102,714 people have recovered in the city.