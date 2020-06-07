Coronavirus cases surpass 400,000 worldwide

TASS, June 7. The death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 400,013 worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University reported citing data of federal and local authorities.

According to the US-based research university, the United States reported the highest death toll (more than 109,800 fatalities). The United Kingdom is ranked second with nearly 40,600 deaths and Brazil comes in third with more than 35,900 deaths. Italy and France are in the fourth and fifth places with over 33,800 and nearly 29,200 fatalities, respectively.

To date, more than 6.9 mln people in the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The US has confirmed the highest coronavirus tally - 1,920,061. Brazil confirmed 672,846 cases, Russia - 467,073 cases and the UK - 286,294.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

To date, a total of 467,673 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 226,731 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,859 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.