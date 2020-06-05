WHO envoy hails Moscow authorities’ measures to combat coronavirus

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Restrictions imposed by the Moscow authorities in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus have proved to be effective, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS.
"Some countries took even tougher measures than Russia and Moscow. The federal and city authorities are making decisions on restrictions based on the assessment of risks and the epidemiological situation. The growth rate is declining, which shows that these measures are effective provided that people comply with them," she said.
Vujnovic highlighted the need to maintain precautionary measures such as social distancing, hand-washing and self-isolation, as well as the need for people to see a doctor when symptoms first appear. "The WHO warns that an immediate removal of restrictions could lead to a resurgence in infections," the WHO envoy noted.
Moscow went on lockdown over the coronavirus on March 29. Numerous shops, eating establishments, parks, gyms and other facilities were closed. However, the city’s authorities have recently begun to ease restrictions as the coronavirus situation is improving. Many retail, service and construction businesses reopened and people were allowed out for walks based on a rotation system. However, the wearing of protective masks and gloves in public remains mandatory.