WHO envoy hails Moscow authorities’ measures to combat coronavirus

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Restrictions imposed by the Moscow authorities in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus have proved to be effective, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS.

"Some countries took even tougher measures than Russia and Moscow. The federal and city authorities are making decisions on restrictions based on the assessment of risks and the epidemiological situation. The growth rate is declining, which shows that these measures are effective provided that people comply with them," she said.