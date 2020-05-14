Putin: Coronavirus situation changes, time to focus on long-term issues

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 14. /TASS/. The domestic coronavirus situation is changing, allowing the country to again focus on other issues of the current and long-term agenda of its development, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting devoted to genetic technologies on Thursday.

The Russian leader stressed that over the past weeks the authorities had focused all efforts mainly on combating the coronavirus pandemic and preparing urgent measures in order to support citizens and national economy.

"We will maintain this effort in the future. But <...> the situation is changing and this gives us a chance to again focus on the issues of our current and long-term agenda," Putin emphasized.

Genetic research

The president has set the task of carrying out genetic research that will help prevent and treat serious illnesses before Russian scientists. "Russia must have a whole range of developments that will help to prevent and treat serious illnesses, to prolong life expectancy, to improve the environment, to clear the water, land and air from pollution and to use ecologically clean biological fuel," the Russian leader stated.