Russians considers it right to allow walks and sports starting May 12 - poll

MOSCOW, May 11. / TASS /. About 65-66% of Russians consider the permission for walks as the most justified measure related to the phased removal of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center data released on Monday.

Starting May 12, a number of Russian regions will begin to phase out the restrictions associated with the pandemic of a new coronavirus infection.

"Among the most justified measures from the point of view of the population were walking (65-66% of respondents), permission to play sports on the street (43-51%), permission to work small shops (40-41%), permission to work of small service organizations (39-43%)," according to the survey, made available to TASS.

Starting on May 12, Russians consider the following measures to be the most unjustified: opening restaurants (55-59%), opening schools (55-57%), opening kindergartens (44-47%) and permission to leave the house for people over 65 (group risk) (34-40%).