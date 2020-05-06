Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 10,559 over past day

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia has confirmed 10,559 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the case tally to 165,929 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

Some 21,327 people have recovered and 1,537 others have died of the coronavirus.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth in cases stood at 6.8% against 7% on Tuesday. Some 4,314 new patients (40.9%) have not shown any symptoms of the disease.

Moscow has confirmed 5,858 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally in the capital to 85,973. The daily growth rate in the cases in the capital is 7.3%.

Other coronavirus cases have been recorded in 81 regions, mostly in the Moscow Region (829), St. Petersburg (312), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (272), the Republic of Dagestan (181), the Murmansk Region (136), Kabardino-Balkaria (105) and Tatarstan (102).

Some 1,462 people have been discharged from hospitals in 67 regions, including 588 in Moscow, 64 in St. Petersburg, 56 in the Bryansk Region, 42 in the Kursk Region, 36 in the Lipetsk Region and 35 in the Moscow Region.

Fifty fatalities have been registered in Moscow, 14 in the Moscow Region, six in the Yaroslavl Region, three in St. Petersburg, two in the Stavropol, Sverdlovsk and Novosibirsk Regions. One death has been confirmed in the Ivanovo, Vologda, Novgorod, Rostov Regions, the Republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia and the Primorky Region.