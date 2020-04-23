Moscow authorities debunk reports that coronavirus patients are charged for treatment

The department noted that a number of media outlets published reports, alleging that people, hospitalized over coronavirus symptoms not by ambulance will have to pay for their treatment themselves.

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Reports that patients with coronavirus diagnosis will have to pay for their treatment in case of hospitalization not by ambulance are not true, the Moscow Health Department announced on its website Thursday.

"Medical aid is provided free of charge by the Mandatory Health Insurance number," the Department said, adding that people who experience respiratory symptoms do not need to go to hospital by themselves.

Instead, they are urged to summon a doctor immediately or visit one of the 47 city clinics for testing for coronavirus.

"Should examination reveal that the patient requires hospitalization, it will be provided via ambulance immediately. If there is no such need, the patient will be given all the necessary medicine and recommendations and put under observation at home," the department says.