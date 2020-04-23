Moscow’s Filatov Hospital sees decline in coronavirus patients

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients in Moscow’s Filatov Hospital has declined, according to the facility’s Chief Physician Valery Vechorko.
"A total of 1,578 people are being treated here, of whom 1,537 patients are diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia, including 1,071 confirmed coronavirus cases," he wrote on Facebook.
On Wednesday, Vechorko said that 1,617 people were being treated in the hospital, including 1,270 coronavirus patients. A total of 151 patients are in intensive care and 81 are hooked up to ventilators.
Meanwhile, Chief Physician at Moscow’s Infectious Disease Hospital No. 2, Svetlana Krasnova, said that the number of coronavirus patients at the facility had risen from 224 to 235 in the previous 24 hours. However, the total number of patients in the hospital has declined from 749 to 720. Eleven patients remain in intensive care, ten of them are hooked up to ventilators.
Both hospitals are considered to be among Moscow’s major coronavirus treatment centers.
Coronavirus pandemic
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 62,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,891 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 555 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.