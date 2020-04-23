Moscow’s Filatov Hospital sees decline in coronavirus patients

A total of 151 patients are in intensive care and 81 are hooked up to ventilators, according to the chief physician

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients in Moscow’s Filatov Hospital has declined, according to the facility’s Chief Physician Valery Vechorko.

"A total of 1,578 people are being treated here, of whom 1,537 patients are diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia, including 1,071 confirmed coronavirus cases," he wrote on Facebook. On Wednesday, Vechorko said that 1,617 people were being treated in the hospital, including 1,270 coronavirus patients. A total of 151 patients are in intensive care and 81 are hooked up to ventilators.

Meanwhile, Chief Physician at Moscow’s Infectious Disease Hospital No. 2, Svetlana Krasnova, said that the number of coronavirus patients at the facility had risen from 224 to 235 in the previous 24 hours. However, the total number of patients in the hospital has declined from 749 to 720. Eleven patients remain in intensive care, ten of them are hooked up to ventilators. Both hospitals are considered to be among Moscow’s major coronavirus treatment centers. Coronavirus pandemic

