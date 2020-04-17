Average age of those dying with COVID at Kommunarka hospital is 68

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The average age of coronavirus-positive patients who died at Moscow’s hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka is around 68, the hospital’s chief phusician Denis Protesenko said on Friday.

"The end of the week. We have analyzed the fatalities. Since March 28, we have 20 deaths of patients with confirmed COVID infection. The average age is 68.1 years. Most of the patients had a concurrent pathology: diabetes, chronic cardiac distress, and others," he wrote on his Facebook account.

To date, a total of 32,008 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,590 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 273 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.