Head doctor of Kommunarka hospital recovers from coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Head Doctor of Moscow’s Kommunarka medical center for coronavirus patients Denis Protsenko announced on Wednesday that he has recovered from the disease and has resumed work.

"Two negative tests. Isolation is over - I’ll have a full-fledged working day. I’ll write more details as soon as I’m back from the red zone," Protsenko wrote on his Facebook page.

The chief doctor of the Kommunarka hospital, specializing in treating the coronavirus, confirmed on March 31 that he had tested positive for the virus. Protsenko self-isolated in his cabinet, where he had all conditions for remote work, management and telemedicine.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 120,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,694 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 170 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.