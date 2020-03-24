Putin praises Kommunarka hospital for high-quality work

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed to the well-coordinated high-quality work of the staff at the hospital in Moscow’s community of Kommunarka where suspected coronavirus patients are located. According to Rossiya 24 television, the president said as much at a meeting during his visit to the hospital.

"I watched them [the hospital staff] working, all of them are on duty," he said. "One can feel that people know what should be done and how. They have everything, they effectively use their equipment and means."

Putin pointed the high quality of patient care in the hospital. "A completely different life begins for the people who are recovering. All that is largely thanks to you," he said. "I know from my own experience that one has to be able to manage the work, and you have succeeded in doing so," he said addressing the hospital’s senior officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, the head of state chaired a meeting on fighting the coronavirus, after which he inspected the medical center in Kommunarka.