This week in photos: traffic jams near Moscow, ‘shark’ walking a dog, jackals in Tel Aviv

Pope Francis delivering his blessing after the recitation of the Regina Caeli from the window of his private library overlooking an empty St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, Vatican, April 13. In his remarks after the recitation of the Regina Caeli, the Pope reflected on the contribution women are giving today during the coronavirus pandemic © Vatican Pool/Vatican Media/Vatican Pool via Getty Images

Clergymen and believers attending a service, which is dedicated to the upcoming Orthodox feast commemorating Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, amid the coronavirus pandemic at a cathedral in Omsk, Russia, April 11 © REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Volunteers from the Iranian Red Crescent taking a selfie while disinfecting villages near Sari, Iran, April 11 © Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Boys watching Msta-S self-propelled howitzers passing by during a rehearsal of a military parade in Yekaterinburg, Russia, April 13. On April 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to put off the anticipated parade in Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism © Donat Sorokin/TASS

An aerial view of a traffic jam at a road block set up by traffic police on Leningradskoye Shosse Motorway at the entrance to Moscow, Russia, April 14. Traffic police restricted vehicles registered outside Moscow Region from entering the Russian capital after Moscow's authorities introduced additional measures to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus infection © Dmitry Golubovich/TASS

A body lays on a stretcher next to a bicycle before being prepared for cremation at a funeral home in Manresa, Spain. Since a state of emergency was declared in the country, funeral homes must follow strict measures to avoid further contagion. Now, infected corpses cannot be removed from their sealed body bags and are placed straight into coffins © AP Photo/Felipe Dana

A mannequin with a protective face mask is seen on display behind a shop window together with a message about the closure of the store due to coronavirus outbreak, in Pamplona, Spain, April 11 © EPA-EFE/Villar Lopez

Kelly Rowley walking her dog around her neighborhood greeting neighbors and waving, Minneapolis, USA, April 11. Rowley, in a shark costume she had just received, said, "I'd rather wear this than a mask!" © Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images

A woman wearing a protective face mask is seen near a fire lit next to her brother's grave in a cemetery during a Orthodox Palm Sunday memorial for the departed, in Herasti, Romania, April 11 © AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda