Traffic jams at the entrance to Moscow, "shark" walking a dog in Minneapolis, jackals spotted in Tel Aviv park are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: traffic jams near Moscow, ‘shark’ walking a dog, jackals in Tel Aviv
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
Pope Francis delivering his blessing after the recitation of the Regina Caeli from the window of his private library overlooking an empty St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, Vatican, April 13. In his remarks after the recitation of the Regina Caeli, the Pope reflected on the contribution women are giving today during the coronavirus pandemic© Vatican Pool/Vatican Media/Vatican Pool via Getty Images
Clergymen and believers attending a service, which is dedicated to the upcoming Orthodox feast commemorating Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, amid the coronavirus pandemic at a cathedral in Omsk, Russia, April 11© REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Volunteers from the Iranian Red Crescent taking a selfie while disinfecting villages near Sari, Iran, April 11© Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
Boys watching Msta-S self-propelled howitzers passing by during a rehearsal of a military parade in Yekaterinburg, Russia, April 13. On April 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to put off the anticipated parade in Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism© Donat Sorokin/TASS
An aerial view of a traffic jam at a road block set up by traffic police on Leningradskoye Shosse Motorway at the entrance to Moscow, Russia, April 14. Traffic police restricted vehicles registered outside Moscow Region from entering the Russian capital after Moscow's authorities introduced additional measures to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus infection© Dmitry Golubovich/TASS
A body lays on a stretcher next to a bicycle before being prepared for cremation at a funeral home in Manresa, Spain. Since a state of emergency was declared in the country, funeral homes must follow strict measures to avoid further contagion. Now, infected corpses cannot be removed from their sealed body bags and are placed straight into coffins© AP Photo/Felipe Dana
A mannequin with a protective face mask is seen on display behind a shop window together with a message about the closure of the store due to coronavirus outbreak, in Pamplona, Spain, April 11© EPA-EFE/Villar Lopez
Kelly Rowley walking her dog around her neighborhood greeting neighbors and waving, Minneapolis, USA, April 11. Rowley, in a shark costume she had just received, said, "I'd rather wear this than a mask!"© Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images
A woman wearing a protective face mask is seen near a fire lit next to her brother's grave in a cemetery during a Orthodox Palm Sunday memorial for the departed, in Herasti, Romania, April 11© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Jackals feasting on dog food that was left at HaYarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 11. With Tel Aviv locked down due to the coronavirus crisis, this sprawling park is all but empty, making it possible for jackals to take over this urban oasis in the heart of the city as they search for food© AP Photo/Oded Balilty
French President Macron hopes Putin will join global ceasefire initiative
Earlier the French president received the support of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Read more
Over 260 Russians leave US on board Aeroflot’s return flight from New York
The estimated time of arrival to the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg is 11:45 Moscow time
Read more
Russia conducts over 1.5 mln coronavirus tests, ranked second in the world
To date, a total of 24,490 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
ISS crew evacuated from Soyuz-MS15 on landing
The crew has returned to Earth due to the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russian foreign ministry warns parents against sending their children to study in US
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke in an interview with the Kommersant daily
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a rocket with manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur spaceport
This is the first manned space launch this year
Read more
Russian fleet holds exercise as US destroyer enters Black Sea
The US destroyer USS Porter sailed through the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus on April 13 and entered the Black Sea
Read more
China appreciates Russian diplomat’s backlash over demands to reimburse pandemic losses
On April 14, the Russian foreign minister lambasted the demands coming from the West that China is to compensate for the losses endured due to the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 3,388 over past day
The number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 24,490
Read more
Problem of coronavirus origin should be addressed cool-headed, says Lavrov
It is necessary to analyze facts to get a better understanding of the crisis genesis, rather than "to try to find in this flood of information only what can tarnish your competitor," Russia's top diplomat said
Read more
Putin: Small, medium companies will receive gratuitous aid of $162 per employee
The head of state stressed that the only prerequisite for companies to receive the assistance is to preserve not less than 90% of the staff as of April 1
Read more
Putin postpones preparations for May 9 parade, Immortal Regiment march
The Immortal Regiment march is also put on hold, the president informed, adding that both events are due later this year, when the threat of the novel coronavirus recedes
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises by 3,448 over past day
The country’s total tally has reached 27,938
Read more
Turkey ready to purchase Patriots, other similar systems from NATO allies — top diplomat
He assured that "Turkey will never put the integrity of the NATO defense system at risk"
Read more
Kremlin expects Moscow officials to draw conclusions from Wednesday’s pass system issues
On April 15, the first day of the pass system operation in Moscow, police checks of the imposed passes led to huge lines at some subway stations and a large number of cars amassed at entrances to the Russian capital
Read more
Russian Navy latest frigate arrives in Baltic Sea for final state trials
The Baltic Fleet’s ships, support vessels and naval aviation will provide support during the state trials, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Ukrainian opposition urges probe into US biolaboratories in Ukraine
As an example, Opposition Platform members mentioned the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine - an international organization funded by the US authorities whose employees enjoy diplomatic immunity
Read more
Results of two-week self-isolation to be seen by weekend — chief sanitary doctor
Nearly a third of coronavirus carriers in Russia demonstrate no evident symptoms, Popova said
Read more
Fourteen coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past 24 hours, says crisis center
The overall death toll from coronavirus in Moscow has reached 127
Read more
Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade
The 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded gun has received new running gear and electronics, according to the state hi-tech corporation Rostec
Read more
US suspends its contributions to World Health Organization — Trump
The United States has chosen the wrong moment to suspend its contributions to the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said
Read more
Over 650 people on board Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier test positive for COVID-19
The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier arrived in the port of Toulon on the Mediterranean Sea on April 12 because many crewmembers started presenting with novel coronavirus symptoms
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US accusations against WHO as politically motivated
According to the envoy, Washington’s claims "look especially hypocritical" because the Americans "have a big say in the work" of this organization as being widely represented in all of its structures, including top ones
Read more
Lavrov castigates attempts to make China pay reparations for COVID-19 damages
According to the top diplomat, China does not focus solely on domestic developments but has been making every effort to help other countries and share its experience in combating the coronavirus
Read more
Seven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow — crisis center
The death toll from coronavirus-induced diseases in Moscow amounts to 113
Read more
Ethiopia against Trump’s decision to suspend WHO funding
Since May 2017, the WHO has been led by former Ethiopian Health Minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Read more
Russia open for talks with US on hypersonic weapons — top diplomat
The discussion should cover the plans of deploying weapons in outer space, strategic conventional armaments, the future of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and other issues, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russia presents demarche to Washington over taking its children to US without notification
The US Department of State earlier informed the Russian Foreign Ministry that it was rolling back its student exchange program in the US in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Snowden applies for extending Russian residence permit, lawyer says
On August 1, 2014, he received a Russian residence permit valid for three years, which was later extended for another three years
Read more
Hermitage cats among most popular felines on Russian social networks
The list features a domestic cat from Wuhan that spent 40 days on its own, successfully finding food, drinking water from the fish tank and eating the fish, as well as giving birth in isolation
Read more
Civilians in Syrian village stop US convoy, force it to return to base
Similar incidents occurred at the beginning of April in Hamo, near Qamishli and at the end of March in the northeast of the country
Read more
US rejects request to house stranded Russian nationals on seized diplomatic property
The diplomat noted, quoted by the Russian embassy on Facebook, that citizens who are unable to pay for a hotel stay could be temporarily housed there
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s decision to suspend WHO funding
On Tuesday, Donald Trump halted funding to the World Health Organization while the review into the organization's handling of the pandemic is underway
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet fighter jets wipe out enemy command posts in night drills
During complex exercises, the pilots paid special attention to the techniques of night flights, practicing offensive and defensive maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds and notionally employing the aircraft’s armament
Read more
Russian parliament approves law on moving end of WWII date to September 3
The Soviet Union used to mark September 3 as the day of victory over Japan, which became decisive in World War II history
Read more
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Read more
Pneumococcal vaccine may protect against coronavirus, says expert
The President of the Russian Respiratory Society added that the coronavirus should "fade away" in mid-June
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus situation tense but stable, assures infection specialist
He noted that it was impossible to say for sure when the disease would peak in Russia
Read more
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin held telephone conversation
China and Russia must jointly oppose the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic and "labelling," Xi Jinping stated
Read more
Another heavily upgraded Il-76 military transport plane enters trials in Russia
The plane is currently undergoing ground tests
Read more