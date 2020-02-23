Russians evacuated from Diamond Princess arrive in Kazan

KAZAN, February 23. /TASS/. Eight Russians, who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, have arrived for quarantine in Kazan, a spokesperson for Tatarstan’s president told TASS on Sunday.

"The flight has arrived. They are now heading to an infectious diseases hospital. There are eight people, including a child, and four are from Tatarstan," Liliya Galimova said.

The spokesperson assured that this hospital in Kazan was one of the best facilities that could ensure medical examination and supervision of the patients, who would be placed into an isolation ward.