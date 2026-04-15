Moldova to officially leave CIS in April 2027, notification already sent to Minsk — MFA

CHISINAU, April 15. /TASS/. Moldova will officially withdraw from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in April 2027, and Minsk has already been notified, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi told journalists.

"After President Maia Sandu promulgated parliament’s decisions on denouncing agreements on Moldova’s participation in the CIS, a notification was sent to the secretariat in Minsk on April 8. We have received confirmation of its receipt, and in April 2027 the republic is expected to officially leave the CIS," he said.

The withdrawal process is completed 12 months after the CIS Executive Committee is notified.

On April 8, President Maia Sandu formally approved Moldova’s withdrawal from key CIS treaties — the Commonwealth’s founding act, the Charter, and the Alma-Ata Declaration. Despite stepping back from these foundational documents, the country intends to remain a party to several agreements related to economic cooperation, notably the free trade zone agreement.

Moldova’s stance towards the CIS has changed significantly since Maia Sandu’s election victory in 2020, which signaled a pivot towards European Union integration and a reluctance to participate in Commonwealth summits. In February 2023, the Moldovan government announced plans to denounce over 120 CIS agreements.