MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces previously used the Volchanskiye Khutora village in the Kharkov Region, which has been liberated by Russian troops, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, as a staging ground for transporting infantry and equipment to the city of Volchansk and for infiltrating saboteurs, a Russian security source told TASS.

"The enemy used the village of Volchanskiye Khutora as a kind of a hub, transshipment base for transporting personnel and equipment to the outskirts of the former regional center of Volchansk, as well as for infiltrating saboteur groups toward the Russian border," the source noted.

According to him, enemy troops, including reconnaissance units and special forces battalions of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), National Guard, territorial defense, marines, and border guard detachments, were stationed in the village at various times.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on April 15 that the Russian military took control of the settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region. The enemy was driven out of the locality by units of the 128th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 44th Army Corps of Battlegroup North.

Russian security agencies told TASS that the enemy considered the village as a staging area for a potential offensive.