Thailand asks Oman to help ensure safe passage of ships via Strait of Hormuz

BANGKOK, April 16. /TASS/. Thailand has asked Oman to help ensure safe passage of its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, The Nations newspaper reported after the talks between Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Shihab bin Tarik Al Said.

The talks were focused on the security situation in the Middle East, in particular, issues of safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the newspaper said. Thailand hailed Oman’s neutral and constructive role amid the growing tensions and supported Muscat’s diplomatic efforts toward settling the crisis. The top Thai diplomat pointed out that more than a half of the country’s energy sources are exported via the Strait of Hormuz.

Phuangketkeow also said that Thailand is interested in importing oil, gas, and fertilizers from Oman.