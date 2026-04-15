Russian troops liberate Volchanskiye Khutora community in Kharkov Region over past day

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,145 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,145 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 175 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 180 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 210 troops, four armored personnel carriers and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 300 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 240 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Izbitskoye, Pyatikhatki and Sosnovy Bor in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bachevsk, Sapselye, Malaya Slobodka and Pokrovka in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 175 personnel, an armored personnel carrier and 17 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Berezovka, Monachinovka, Palamarevka, Pristen and Staroverovka in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored personnel carriers and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Novosyolovka, Stenki, Tikhonovka and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, four armored personnel carriers, a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle, 18 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a radar station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Grishino, Dobropolye, Zolotoi Kolodez, Kucherov Yar, Sergeyevka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 300 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, five armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers and a 155mm Bogdana-B towed artillery weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of an assault brigade, two air assault brigades and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dobropasovo and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Barvinovka, Vozdvizhevka, Dolinka and Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 18 motor vehicles, an Israeli-made RADA radar station, four electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, a site for the launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys three Ukrainian naval drones in past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed three Ukrainian uncrewed boats," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 225 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 225 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 12 smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 12 guided aerial bombs and 225 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 134,179 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,908 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,700 multiple rocket launchers, 34,446 field artillery guns and mortars and 59,440 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.