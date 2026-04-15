Ruble’s real effective exchange rate down 3.7% in March — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation fell by 3.7% in March 2026 month-on-month, according to data provided by the Central Bank.

In annual terms year-to-date the ruble’s real effective exchange rate decreased by 1.7%.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate against the dollar lost 4.3% in March, and 0.8% year-to-date. The ruble’s exchange rate against the euro went down by 2.1%, and up by half a percent, respectively.

The rate is calculated on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.