Russian deputy PM Overchuk arrives in Azerbaijan on working visit

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit, where the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries will be held on April 16, according to a statement published on the Russian government’s website.

"Alexey Overchuk has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit to participate in the events of the 24th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will be held on April 16," the statement reads.

Under the joint chairmanship of Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the parties will discuss the progress of work on implementing the decisions of the 23rd meeting of the commission held in Astrakhan on August 22, 2025, as well as the implementation of the action plan for developing key areas of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation, according to the statement. "During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in bilateral and multilateral formats will be considered," the statement said.