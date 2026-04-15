US leader says he is reopening Hormuz Strait for Iran

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump explained his decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by saying this move would benefit China and the broader global community.

"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again," the US leader argued.

According to him, China "agreed not to send weapons to Iran." "[Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting?," the US leader asked rhetorically on his Truth Social platform. He is scheduled to visit Beijing on May 14-15.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.

The United States has also taken steps to enforce a naval blockade of Iran.