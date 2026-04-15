Israeli Chief-of-Staff says approved further plans for Iran, Lebanon

TEL AVIV, April 15. /TASS/. Chief-of-Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir said he has approved new battle plans for both Lebanon and Iran.

"Yesterday, I approved plans for the future, together with the General Staff Forum. We continue to conduct ongoing situation assessments and approve plans both in Lebanon and in Iran," he said while visiting Israeli positions in southern Lebanon, as quoted by the army press service.

According to Zamir, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is at "a very high level of readiness." "Air Force aircraft are armed and ready, and the targets are loaded on the systems. We know how to launch them for a powerful strike immediately," he stated.

He also said that Israel continues attacking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, with more than 1,700 Hezbollah radicals being killed since the beginning of the ongoing operation.