Death toll in Kahramanmaras school shooting up to nine — Turkish Interior Ministry

ANKARA, April 15. /TASS/. The death toll from the school shooting in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras has risen to nine, eight of whom are students, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci told reporters.

"As a result of the bloody attack, the death toll stands at nine, including eight students and one teacher. Thirteen people are receiving medical treatment. Six are in critical condition," he said.

The minister separately noted that "the incident is not a terrorist attack."

He recalled a similar attack that occurred on Tuesday at a school in the Sanliurfa Province. "Due to the Sanliurfa incident, school classes have been suspended until the end of the week. Following today’s incident, we will suspend classes in Kahramanmaras for two days," he added.

The attack was carried out by an eighth grader who was carrying five firearms and seven ammunition magazines. Investigators believe he may have taken the weapons from his father, a retired security official. The shooter’s father has been detained, and the shooter himself has died.