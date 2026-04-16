Russia patiently waiting for Finland to be ready for dialogue — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia is waiting for Finland’s authorities to be ready for resuming dialogue but will not be asking for this, Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov told TASS.

"We will be waiting. We will not be asking for it. We are patient people," he said.

"We see no signs that Finnish authorities are ready to resume constructive dialogue on the normalization of bilateral relations," he stated. "We are principally ready for that."

According to the diplomat, Moscow considers Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s statements on the lost Ukrainian territories as "nothing more than a forced acknowledgment of the obvious battlefield situation, which can be ignored only by the blind." "At the same time, the country's leadership is trying to put a brave face on a sorry business by convincing its own people and international public that Russia has allegedly suffered a 'strategic defeat' and that our economy is on the verge of a collapse," he noted.