DONETSK, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost up to a company of soldiers while trying to counterattack near Gulyaipole, Sergey Mikhailov, a captured Ukrainian counterintelligence officer, told TASS.

"The task was to take Sladkoye, initiate combat and draw forces away from Uspenovka to Sladkoye. While the second battalion, Valkiriya, and the third battalion - they were supposed to take Uspenovka and march towards Gulyaipole with a more expanded front. Then I saw that one fifth of the company was left, we were losing guys left and right, all gone. Either in the hospital, or they were just lost," he said.

Mikhailov added that this mission was supposed to be completed at the end of 2025 but failed almost immediately.