Global security is facing new threats, says SCO secretary-general

BISHKEK, June 5. /TASS/. Countries worldwide are confronting emerging threats and challenges, said Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, during a meeting of SCO ministers of internal affairs and public security in Bishkek.

"Global security faces new threats and challenges, which demand swift adaptation of national law enforcement systems," he remarked. "The most concerning trend is the rise of Internet-based crime, particularly the use of artificial intelligence technologies."

He highlighted that cyber fraud, attacks on critical infrastructure, illegal data trafficking, and the deployment of generative neural networks for criminal purposes are now everyday realities.

"In this context," Yermekbayev continued, "the Shanghai Cooperation Organization remains a vital platform for collective efforts to find solutions to shared challenges."

With 25 years of experience, he asserted that the organization’s success depends on the development and adherence to mutually acceptable agreements rooted in international law - an essential foundation for sustainable security.

"Member states recognize that ensuring lasting security also requires addressing socio-economic issues and fostering trust through cultural and humanitarian cooperation, along with collaboration in other sectors," he stated.

Currently, on the directives of SCO leaders, active efforts are underway to modernize the organization and adapt it to contemporary realities. This includes establishing specialized, permanent bodies within the organization - such as a universal center for countering security threats in Tashkent, an Information Security Center, and a Center for Combating Transnational Organized Crime in Bishkek - designed to meet current challenges effectively.