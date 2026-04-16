MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The deployment of foreign military infrastructure in third countries leads to the threat of attacks, military expert Boris Rozhin told TASS, commenting on the Russian Defense Ministry’s data on drone production facilities in Europe.

"The war in the Persian Gulf has made it very clear that hosting the military infrastructure of a warring party does not guarantee immunity from strikes for a third country. During military operations in March 2026, Iran carried out deliberate attacks on US military infrastructure in the countries it considered reasonable targets. These countries never found the courage to launch an open war against Iran. We see this as a situation where a non-nuclear nation attacks a nuclear power’s infrastructure in third countries," he pointed out.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry published a list of the names and addresses of Ukrainian enterprises in Europe, which produce drones for attacks on Russia. According to the ministry, the European branches of Ukrainian drone-production companies are located across eight European countries, including in cities such as London, Munich, Prague and Riga. The policy European officials pursue is dragging their countries into a war with Russia, the Defense Ministry warned.