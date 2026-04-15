Moldovan authorities pressuring Transnistria, avoiding negotiations — Russian diplomat

CHISINAU, April 15. /TASS/. Moldovan authorities, at the behest of their Western overseers, are pressuring the Transnistrian economy and avoiding negotiations to resolve the conflict, Airat Abdullin, co-chair of the Joint Control Commission (JCC) from the Russian Federation for the peacekeeping operation on the Dniester, said during a roundtable discussion on the issue Peacekeeping in the Post-Soviet Space: Transnistria, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia, held at Tiraspol State University.

"We see how the unilateral actions of the Moldovan authorities, at the instigation of their Western handlers, are creating obstacles to the lives of normal people. Administrative, fiscal, and economic restrictions are being imposed on businesses, and freedom of movement is also being restricted. The local population is not accustomed to living under such rules and will not," Abdullin said.

He emphasized that the Moldovan authorities are blocking conflict resolution talks in the ‘five plus two’ format (Moldova, Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine, the US and EU observers). Meanwhile, the JCC co-chair believes there is no need to invent new solutions regarding the settlement format. He emphasized that the principles for ensuring a viable and comprehensive peace on the Dniester are enshrined in the fundamental agreements of the 1990s and remain relevant. "A return to the full functioning of the internationally recognized 'five plus two' format is urgently needed; we believe there is no alternative," the Russian representative stated. Under any geopolitical circumstances, he noted, an "engaged, constructive political dialogue, free from pressure and coercion," should prevail.

Abdullin noted that Russia consistently takes a responsible approach to fulfilling its role as mediator and guarantor of the Transnistrian conflict settlement. "The Russian Federation is interested in the stable development of Transnistria, resolving existing economic difficulties, and ensuring the rights and interests of Russian citizens and compatriots living on the left bank of the Dniester. We traditionally place great emphasis on developing cultural, humanitarian, and scientific contacts," he emphasized.

Negotiations on the Transnistrian settlement in the ‘five plus two’ format have been frozen since 2019. Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky has repeatedly called for their resumption, but Moldovan President Maia Sandu, after being elected in 2020, stated that she would not meet with the Transnistrian leader.