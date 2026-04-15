Russia sees Mongolia as key ally — Gerasimov

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia sees Mongolia as a key ally, said Russia’s Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

"We consider Mongolia to be one of Russia's most important partners, with which cooperation has traditionally been based on friendship, trust and good neighborliness," Gerasimov, who is also First Deputy Defense Minister, said.

The army general said that Russian-Mongolian cooperation is carried out in the spirit of comprehensive strategic partnership and on the basis of agreements reached during the meeting of the leaders of the two countries in September 2024 in Ulaanbaatar.

"Military delegation exchange is actively developing. Joint operational and combat training events are regularly held. Cooperation has been established between military educational organizations, as well as through the border military districts," he added.