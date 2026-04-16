Finland to receive fighter jets qualified to carry nuclear weapons in 2026 — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The first of 64 US-made multirole fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons will enter Finland’s arsenal this year, Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov said in an interview with TASS.

"This year, the first of the 64 multirole F-35A fighter jets purchased by Finland from the United States will begin to be delivered, and they are capable, if desired, of carrying nuclear weapons," the diplomat said.

Kuznetsov added that new corvettes are being built at shipyards, which will be equipped with "the most advanced NATO weaponry, including cruise missiles and torpedoes." "A large-scale rearmament program for the ground forces has been launched, including the purchase of intermediate-range missiles and ballistic missiles," he said.

Kuznetsov specified that Finland plans to spend more than €6 billion on these goals by 2030.